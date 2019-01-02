This Week in Entertainment History (Week of 12/30/18)

What we’re gonna do here is go back. Here are some of the most notable events in entertainment for the week of December 30.

Brandy Involved in Fatal Car Crash (December 30, 2006)

On December 30, 2006 at 10:30 AM, Brandy was involved in a car crash on the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles that left 38-year-old Awatef Aboudihaj dead.

“She got upset, talking about how it was all her fault … she didn’t stop, kept saying how she hit the lady,” a witness told TMZ a month after the accident.”Brandy walked in front of traffic, crossing the lanes of speeding cars, then she did it again. People were honking at her to get out of the road. She was obviously disoriented and highly upset.”

Brandy later told Oprah that the accident was “one of the worst times of my life,” adding that “I don’t think that’s something I could get over.”

No criminal charges were brought against her.

Gnarls Barkley’s “Crazy” Confirmed Biggest Selling UK Single of 2006 (January 2, 2007)

Back in 2006 (and much of 2007), you couldn’t turn on your TV or radio without hearing Gnarl’s Barkley’s “Crazy,” the hit single from St. Elsewhere. At the top of January in 2007, the song was confirmed as the biggest selling UK single of the prior year and stayed in the No. 1 spot longer than any other song since 1994.

In May of 2006, however, the band decided to call it quits on the single, pulling it from music store shelves to prevent folks from getting tired of it.

“Crazy has been a unique phenomenon, but we don’t want to kill the song by getting people bored with it,” a spokesman for Warner Music told The Telegraph. “The band, the record label, and probably everybody else want to move on.”

Aretha Franklin Becomes First Woman Inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (January 3, 1987)

In 1986, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame unveiled its first round of inductees, which included Fats Domino, Chuck Berry, James Brown and more. It wasn’t until 1987 that the first woman, Areth Franklin, would be admitted. The Supremes, LaVern Baker, Tina Turner (with Ike) and Ruth Brown would soon follow.

This Week in Entertainment History (Week of 12/30/18) was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: