According to reports, domestic violence charges against linebacker Rueben Foster have been dismissed. TMZ Sports obtained documents filed on Tuesday, January 2nd showing that the State Attorney’s Office in Florida has dismissed the misdemeanor charge against Foster.

Foster was due in court for an arraignment Thursday morning, however, it was canceled because the charges were dropped.

Foster was arrested November 24th after an incident with his ex-girlfriend Elissa Ennis, at the San Francisco 49ers’ team hotel in Tampa Bay.

After being signed to the Redskins on November 27, 2018, Washington Redskins team president Bruce Allen said the team conducted its own investigation into the case and “led them to feel secure that there is more to his story that has been reported.”

No word from the Redskins at this time.

RELATED: Doug Williams Addresses Redskins Claiming Reuben Foster

RELATED: Al Galdi’s thoughts & reaction to the Redskins claiming Reuben Foster of off waivers

Domestic Violence Case Against Redskins Linebacker Rueben Foster Dismissed was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: