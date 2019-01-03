Childish Gambino, Ariana Grande, Tame Impala To Headline Coachella 2019

After the scramble in replacing Kanye West from a headlining slot at Coachella 2019, three stars have been announced that should appease the masses. In Yeezy’s place, the festival announced Childish Gambino, Ariana Grande, and band Tame Impala has headliners for the April event.

Coachella put out the lineup for the festival on Wednesday (Jan. 2), and it looks to be another star-studded affair aside from the crowd-pleasing headliners. Joining them will be Solange, Janelle Monae, H.E.R., Ella Mai, Khalid, Kid Cudi, Jaden Smith, Idris Elba, Pusha T, Bad Bunny and more.

The festival will take place over the course of two weekends in April on the dates between the dates of 12-14, and 19-21 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. Tickets for the festival go on sale tomorrow (Jan. 4) at 11 a.m. ET.

Check out the full lineup below.

