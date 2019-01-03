A$AP Mob affiliated designer A$AP Bari pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault during the first day of his trial in London. Born Jabari Shelton, the plea allows him to avoid jail time.

ITV reports that Bari has been fined £4,000 and told to pay his victim £2,500 after he copped to assaulting her at The Curtain Hotel in London’s Shoreditch neighborhood.

Back in July 2017, video footage hit the Internet of a man who sure looked like Bari pulling the sheets off a naked woman in a hotel room and saying, “You f*cked my assistant, now you’re going to suck my d*ck.” The video was promptly taken down but the damage had been done.

The judge also hit Bari with a restraining order against the unnamed woman who reportedly sued Bari for $1M.

It was initially thought Bari, who was recently popped in Pennsylvania with a gang of weed, would plead not guilty, but considering the evidence against him, he thought better. As seen in the photo above, he arrived to the courthouse in “disguise” to avoid attention, but that clearly didn’t work.

See more details about what went down in court right here.

—

Photo: Getty

A$AP Bari Pleads Guilty To Sexual Assault In London, Fined was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: