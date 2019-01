Man Shot at Meek Mill Concert Drops Lawsuit

A man that was shot at a 2016 Meek Mill concert has dropped his lawsuit against the rapper, the venue, and LiveNation. Dylan Thomas filed paperwork to drop the lawsuit on December 27th in Connecticut.

Thomas originally claimed that Meek, the Oakdale Theater in Wallingford, Connecticut, and LiveNation were at fault for allowing ‘thugs’ to enter the venue, he also brought up past incidents at Meek’s concerts.

Even though Thomas dropped his lawsuit, Meek still has two lawsuits from Jaquan Graves and Travis Ward, who were shot and killed at the same Connecticut concert. The families of both victims have offered to settle for $6 million, but the outcome is still pending.

Meek maintains that he had no control over security at the venue and wouldn’t have known that a shooting was going to happen.

Do you feel that concert venues adequately check people for weapons at concerts?

