Chris Brown Releases New Song “Undecided”

Chris Brown’s been in the lab and he’s ready to show us what he’s been cooking up.

The singer took to Twitter Thursday to announce the release of a new song seemingly titled “Undecided.” A teaser video accompanying the tweet shows an animated child trying to choose between empathy, sacrifice, fear and love backed by a beat that samples Shanice’s 1991 hit, “I Love Your Smile.”

NEW SINGLE AND VIDEO COMING TODAY AND TOMORROW!!! #undecided ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/uz2TzqC4uw — Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) January 3, 2019

Chris is expected to spread out the release of the full single and video between today and tomorrow. But, check it out for now on Apple Music.

This would be CB’s first solo offering since 2017’s Heartbreak on a Full Moon.

