Arrest Made In The Murder Of Tyamonee Johnson

Prince George’s County Police announced that they have made an arrested in the murder of a local athlete. 21-year-old Rondell Fletcher was arrested on Thursday for the murder of 22-year-old Tyamonee Johnson in Oxon Hill last weekend.

Johnson was a standout football player at Bullis High School in Potomac. After graduating in 2014, he attended Wagner College where he would continue his football career and receive his undergraduate degree in business administration. He also just became a father to a young daughter.

Police say while home on break, Fletcher killed Johnson in a “domestic-related” incident while argued over a” third person.”

A GoFundMe account has been started for Johnson’s daughter.

