You Care: Madonna Insists Her Magically Appearing New Booty Is Real

Reports Page Six:

The “Material Girl” singer took to Instagram to share a New Year’s Eve snap saying, “Desperately seeking no ones approval……… And entitled to free agency over my body like everyone else! Thank you 2019! It’s going to be an amazing year!!”

She also disabled the comments on the post.

Madonna, 60, rang in the New Year with her 13-year-old son, David, at New York City’s Stonewall Inn where they performed two songs together.

While some fans were fixated on her singing, others were enamored with her plumper-than-usual posterior.

Squats or shots? We’ll surely find out for sure sooner or later.

