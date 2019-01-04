Mayor Pugh announced that Joel Fitzgerald will not be available to travel to Baltimore this week for the schedule of planned community meetings and City Council hearings.

Pugh said the cancellation is due to an unexpected medical emergency regarding Fitzgerald’s son which requires immediate surgery.

Source: Fox Baltimore

Baltimore City Police Commissioner Nominee’s Community Meetings Postponed was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

