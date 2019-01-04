Mayor Pugh announced that Joel Fitzgerald will not be available to travel to Baltimore this week for the schedule of planned community meetings and City Council hearings.
Pugh said the cancellation is due to an unexpected medical emergency regarding Fitzgerald’s son which requires immediate surgery.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore
Latest News:
- Here’s Why R. Kelly’s Older Brother Bruce Is In Jail
- Sparkle Calls In To Talk About “Surviving R. Kelly” [AUDIO]
- Russell Westbrook Is “Owning The Chaos” With His Latest Signature Sneaker
- Baltimore City Police Commissioner Nominee’s Community Meetings Postponed
Source: Fox Baltimore
Baltimore City Police Commissioner Nominee’s Community Meetings Postponed was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours