CLOSE
The DMV
HomeThe DMV

Baltimore City Police Commissioner Nominee’s Community Meetings Postponed

Leave a comment
Tampa Bay Rays v Baltimore Orioles

Source: Mitchell Layton / Getty

Mayor Pugh announced that Joel Fitzgerald will not be available to travel to Baltimore this week for the schedule of planned community meetings and City Council hearings.

Pugh said the cancellation is due to an unexpected medical emergency regarding Fitzgerald’s son which requires immediate surgery.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Latest News:

Source: Fox Baltimore

 

Baltimore City Police Commissioner Nominee’s Community Meetings Postponed was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close