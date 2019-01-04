Coppin President To Step Down At End Of School Year

Coppin State University’s president is stepping down at the end of this school year.
Dr. Maria Thompson has led the University since 2015.
In a letter to students and parents, Thompson says she’s resigning in June after overcoming recent health issues.
Thompson says she is healthy and will head back to her native city of Nashville where her mother still lives.
Source: Fox Baltimore
