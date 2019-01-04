Trending Topics: Shaquille O’Neal To Help Pay For The Funeral Of 7-Year-Old Jazmine Barnes, Robber Forgets To Put On Mask While Holding Up Store & More

News & Gossip
| 01.04.19
Leave a comment
Jazmine Barnes name has been all over social media after the 7-year-old was shot and killed over the weekend. The young girl, her mother and other family members were leaving Walmart parking lot when a suspect opened fired on them.

Police are still searching for a suspect and many celebrities are reaching out to help the family. Shaquille O’Neal along with several others will be paying for the funeral costs to help out the family.

In other news, one man might need to go on dumbest robbers after what he did. Reports state that a young man went to go rob a store, but forgot to pull down his mask.

Lastly, during the robbery one of the employees recognized him and after he left called the cops. When police found him he was wearing the same exact clothes he had on during the robbery.

