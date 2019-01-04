Veda Loca In The Morning: The Bird Box Challenge [VIDEO]

Photo by

Radio One Originals
HomeRadio One Originals

Veda Loca In The Morning: The Bird Box Challenge [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

The world is still in a craze about the Netflix film ‘Bird Box,’ starring Sandra Bullock, Trevante Rhodes, and Lil Rel Howery, to say the least. In this video, the crew from Veda Loca in the Morning definitely put their little spin on it, with JKruz taking it to the next level and wandering the station blindfolded. Press play too see all the action in this funny visual, shot by Shun Atkins.

WARNING: Don’t try these stunts at home.

Haven’t seen Bird Box yet? Check out the trailer here also.

SEE ALSO: Veda Loca In The Morning: JKruz’s Holiday Fashion [VIDEO]

SEE ALSO: Veda Loca In The Morning: Diddy Of The Group

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Array

15 Celebrities Who Cut Their Hair Off [PHOTOS]

30 photos Launch gallery

15 Celebrities Who Cut Their Hair Off [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 15 Celebrities Who Cut Their Hair Off [PHOTOS]

15 Celebrities Who Cut Their Hair Off [PHOTOS]

Out with the old, in with the new. Sometimes change is good. Check out these 15 before and after pics of celebrities who cut their hair off. Sources: XXL, Complex

The Latest:

Veda Loca In The Morning: The Bird Box Challenge [VIDEO] was originally published on Thebeatdfw.com

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close