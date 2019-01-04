Veda Loca In The Morning: The Bird Box Challenge [VIDEO]

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
The world is still in a craze about the Netflix film ‘Bird Box,’ starring Sandra Bullock, Trevante Rhodes, and Lil Rel Howery, to say the least. In this video, the crew from Veda Loca in the Morning definitely put their little spin on it, with JKruz taking it to the next level and wandering the station blindfolded. Press play too see all the action in this funny visual, shot by Shun Atkins.
WARNING: Don’t try these stunts at home.
Haven’t seen Bird Box yet? Check out the trailer here also.
SEE ALSO: Veda Loca In The Morning: JKruz’s Holiday Fashion [VIDEO]
SEE ALSO: Veda Loca In The Morning: Diddy Of The Group
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
15 Celebrities Who Cut Their Hair Off [PHOTOS]
15 Celebrities Who Cut Their Hair Off [PHOTOS]
1. Lil Romeo (Before)Source:WENN 1 of 30
2. Lil Romeo (After)Source:WENN 2 of 30
3. Maxwell (Before)Source:Getty 3 of 30
4. Maxwell (After)Source:Getty 4 of 30
5. Bow Wow (Before)Source:Getty 5 of 30
6. Bow Wow (After)Source:Getty 6 of 30
7. Ludacris (Before)Source:Getty 7 of 30
8. Ludacris (After)Source:Getty 8 of 30
9. Omarion (Before)Source:WENN 9 of 30
10. Omarion (After)Source:Getty 10 of 30
11. Andre 3000 (Before)Source:WENN 11 of 30
12. Andre 3000 (After)Source:WENN 12 of 30
13. Jim Jones (Before)Source:WENN 13 of 30
14. Jim Jones (After)Source:Getty 14 of 30
15. Ice Cube (Before)Source:Getty 15 of 30
16. Ice Cube (After)Source:Getty 16 of 30
17. Young Buck (Before)Source:Getty 17 of 30
18. Young Buck (After)Source:WENN 18 of 30
19. The Weeknd (Before)Source:Getty 19 of 30
20. The Weeknd (After)Source:Getty 20 of 30
21. Busta Rhymes (Before)Source:WENN 21 of 30
22. Busta Rhymes (After)Source:Getty 22 of 30
23. Big Boi (Before)Source:WENN 23 of 30
24. Big Boi (After)Source:Getty 24 of 30
25. Slim Thug (Before)Source:Getty 25 of 30
26. Slim Thug (After)Source:Radio One 26 of 30
27. Jermaine Dupri (Before)Source:Getty 27 of 30
28. Jermaine Dupri (After)Source:Getty 28 of 30
29. Ice-T (Before)Source:Getty 29 of 30
30. Ice-T (After)Source:Getty 30 of 30
The Latest:
Veda Loca In The Morning: The Bird Box Challenge [VIDEO] was originally published on Thebeatdfw.com