In cased you missed it on the Quick Silva Show…Quick Silva’s Vitamin of the day was “Before You Give Someone A Seat At The Table, Find Out What They Bring First.” Quick stressed that we constantly allow people in our space and we don’t know what they’re bring to the table. Vet the company you keep…Period! If you want to hear the full vitamin, listen to the video above.

Vitamin Of The Day: Before You Give Someone A Seat At The Table, Find Out What They Bring First was originally published on 92q.com

