We know that NFL rookies usually go through the Combine to boost their draft stock but DDG thinks it can also be utilized for “athletes” of a different gender.

In the YBN Nahmir, G Herbo and Blac Youngsta assisted visual to “Run It Up,” DDG hold Combine style workouts for thick young women who are looking to have their twerking talents get them to the next level. What level that is we have no idea but they’re good at what they do.

Back on the block PnB Rock finds himself getting scoped out by po-9 who’s sent an undercover that any man would wanna get under the covers in the visual to “Neva Lackin.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from IDK featuring Denzel Curry, Sherwood Marty featuring OBN Jay, and more.

DDG FT. YBN NAHMIR, G HERBO & BLAC YOUNGSTA – “RUN IT UP”

PNB ROCK – “NEVA LACKIN”

IDK FT. DENZEL CURRY – “ONCE UPON A TIME”

SHERWOOD MARTY FT. OBN JAY – “CEILING”

DDG ft. YBN Nahmir, G Herbo & Blac Youngsta “Run It Up,” PnB Rock “Neva Lackin” & More | Daily Visuals 1.4.19 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: