King of R&B John Legend Blasts The King of R&Pee R. Kelly In Tweet

The Lifetime documentary series Surviving R. Kelly currently has Twitter on fire, and we haven’t even cracked the surface. John Legend didn’t hold back blasting Kelly when explaining why he participated in the doc.

Legend let Kelly have it in the Tweet stating his decision to participate in Surviving R. Kelly was an “easy decision” and it wasn’t “risky at all” while accurately calling the “Ignition” singer what he is by adding “I believe these woman and don’t give a f**k about a protecting a serial child rapist.”

To everyone telling me how courageous I am for appearing in the doc, it didn't feel risky at all. I believe these women and don't give a fuck about protecting a serial child rapist. Easy decision. — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 4, 2019

John’s willingness to participate in the much-needed discussion was being discussed after it was revealed by Hampton in an interview with Shadow and Act that other celebrities such as Jay-Z, Dave Chappelle, Lil Kim, Erykah Badu, Mary J. Blige, and Questlove all declined to be a part of Dream Hampton’s harrowing look into the sick world of R. Kelly.

The Roots drummer eventually responded by stating in a now-deleted Tweet “I always thought Kels was trash. My reason for declining the R. Kelly docu that I support 1000000 percent is I didn’t wanna be in the ‘good times’ portion of the doc, like stanning for his “genius.” I was asked to talk about his genius, I do not nor have I EVER stanned for him.”

Hampton replied back not buying his explanation stating “I didn’t ask you about his “Genius.” I’ve never thought he was a genius. I asked you to come on camera and say the same thing you said on Twitter. I told you I need Black male allies.”

Questlove said he was approached to talk about the “Genius” of R Kelly. He didn’t want to that’s why he declined to take part in the 3 part documentary. The Director of the documentary Dream Hampton tweeted this though….. and Quest deleted his tweet 😫 @tymusic @Trinajc_ pic.twitter.com/gfkKd9xaaB — Funk Butcher (@FunkButcher) January 3, 2019

We just hope this disagreement doesn’t take the focus off what really matters and that is the complete cancelation of R. Kelly. So salute to John for doing the right thing and calling out the king of R&Pee for his disgusting treatment of young Black women.

