‘Grown-ish’ Teams Up With Scholly App To Pay Off Student Loan Debt

The Freeform series grown-ish follows the chronicles of students adjusting to life in college and now the show is making the effort to help real-life students. According to Black Enterprise, the show has teamed up with the app Scholly to help students pay off their student loans.

@FreeformTV’s @grownish and scholarship app @MyScholly have partnered up on a program that will pay off up to $125,000 in student loan debt. https://t.co/iZnX9j24kM — Black Enterprise (@blackenterprise) January 3, 2019

The app—which was launched in 2013—was designed to help students find scholarships, the news outlet writes. It was featured on Shark Tank and backed by investors Daymond John and Lori Greiner and subsequently garnered national attention. Cognizant of the burden that student loan debt can have on students, the company has decided to join forces with grown-ish and pay off $125,000 in student loan debt.

“Scholly, up until now has focused on helping students avoid student loan debt but, we want to help those who have already amassed a certain amount of student loan debt break free of it,” Scholly founder Chris Gray said in a statement, according to Black Enterprise. “This is just the beginning. Our plan is to do a lot more of these sorts of grants in the near future.” Since its inception, Scholly has helped students across the nation secure $100 million in scholarship money.

The winners of the student loan contest will be revealed at the 2019 Freeform Summit.

Many companies and institutions have been stepping up to help individuals pay off their student loan debt. Last month Jasmin Ford—a single Black mother from Chicago—had $150,000 of her student loan debt paid off by Fifth Third Bank. After witnessing the impact that the generous act had on Ford, the bank decided to launch a contest similar to grown-ish and Scholly’s.

