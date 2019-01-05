Barack Obama Lands Spot On Billboard’s Hot R&B Songs Chart

Former President Barack Obama has always been big on music. Throughout his presidency, he’s shared with us the songs that he keeps in heavy rotation. Let us not forget that time he made an appearance at the Apollo Theater and sang some of Al Green’s song “Let’s Stay Together.” Obama has now taken his love for music to new heights. According to USA Today, his recent collaboration with Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda has landed him a spot on Billboard’s Hot R&B Songs chart.

Barack Obama has made his debut at No. 22 on Billboard's Hot R&B Songs chart 🎶 https://t.co/NrYGOWq1rR — USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife) January 4, 2019

The song, dubbed “One Last Time (44 Remix),” debuted at No. 22 on the chart. The track features Obama, singer BeBe Winans, and Hamilton actor Christopher Jackson. On the song—which is about former President George Washington leaving his presidential seat—Obama recites Washington’s farewell address. “I anticipate with pleasing expectation that retreat in which I promise myself to realize, without alloy, the sweet enjoyment of partaking, in the midst of my fellow-citizens, the benign influence of good laws under a free government, the ever-favorite object of my heart, and the happy reward, as I trust, of our mutual cares, labors, and dangers,” says Obama.

The song is a part of Miranda’s project Hamildrops which puts a spin on different songs from the musical. He launched the project last year and some of the proceeds are given to different nonprofit organizations. Obama has been a long-time supporter of the Hamilton movement. He took his family to see the show on Broadway and in 2016 the cast performed at the White House.

His Billboard accomplishment comes just weeks after he shared his favorite songs of 2018 list which included music from The Carters, Leon Bridges, J. Cole, Cardi B, Janelle Monae, and others. Check out the “One Last Time (44 Remix)” below and share your thoughts in the comments.

