CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Young Black Author Has Book Added To Library Of Congress

Buamah’s work will be included in the Library of Congress’ collection of over 39 million books.

Leave a comment

Georgia-bred author Nicholas Buamah hasn’t even reached the age of 10 yet, but he’s gone further in his literary career than most authors. According to Face2Face Africa, the 7-year-old’s book was accepted into the Library of Congress.

Buamah’s book—titled Kayla & Kyle The Walking Dictionaries: Election Day—was created in an effort to help youngsters build their vocabulary, the news outlet writes. The book—which is being sold by retailers like Amazon and Barnes & Noble—was so effective that it was selected to be added to the Library of Congress’ collection of over 39 million books. The story is centered on siblings who are vying to become their school’s next leader and they square off in a debate before their classmates.

“I developed the character of Kayla when Nicholas was younger to help teach him expanded vocabulary. After being praised by his first-grade teacher for using the word ‘collaborate’ during his first week of school, I asked Nicholas what he thought about writing a book to help his friends expand their vocabularies,” said Buamah’s mother Danielle in a statement, according to the news outlet. “He thought it was a great idea, as long as one of the main characters could be a male figure, and that’s when he created Kyle.”

Buamah wants his book included in school libraries throughout the country. The next installment of his Walking Dictionary series is slated to be released in Summer 2019. He wants to use the series as an avenue to help students develop literacy skills. Buamah has other goals that span outside of the literary world. He hopes to become a mechanical engineer one day.

There are many young Black authors on the rise. 8-year old author Jamarion Rainey released a book entitled ADHD and Me: The Key to help other youngsters dealing with ADHD.

SEE ALSO:

DC School Aims To Change The Narrative About Literacy And Black Boys

Entrepreneur Aims To Open Only Black-Owned Bookstore In Orlando

Michelle Obama Discusses Her New Book 'Becoming' With Sarah Jessica Parker

10 Reasons Americans Chose Michelle Obama As The Most Admired Woman Of 2018

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Reasons Americans Chose Michelle Obama As The Most Admired Woman Of 2018

Continue reading 10 Reasons Americans Chose Michelle Obama As The Most Admired Woman Of 2018

10 Reasons Americans Chose Michelle Obama As The Most Admired Woman Of 2018

Former First Lady Michelle Obama’s star power was shining even brighter in the final days of the year with the announcement on Thursday of America’s most admired people of 2018. SEE ALSO: Symone Sanders Destroys Trump Worshiper On Border Wall: ‘This Is Intellectually Dishonest’ According to an annual Gallup poll, most Americans chose Obama as the woman who was most deserving of respect and honor over the past 12 months, displacing another former first lady, Hillary Clinton, who held the top spot for 17 straight years. She received 15 percent of the vote, followed by Oprah Winfrey with 5 percent. Clinton came in third place with 4 percent. Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama was named the most admired man with 19 percent of the vote. Team Obama team finished ahead of the Trumps, to put it mildly. The president finished second with 13 percent, and his wife, Melania Trump, tied Clinton with 4 percent of the vote. This year marked just the 13th time that an incumbent president failed to finish first. But that happens when the president’s approval rating is low, as has long been the case with Trump. https://twitter.com/newsone/status/1075237033323290626 Gallup surveyed 1,025 Americans from Dec. 3 to Dec. 12. Pollsters asked participating adults to name the man and woman living anywhere in the world today whom they admire most. Gallup first asked the question in 1946. This year's survey had a 4 percent margin of error. While this was Michelle Obama’s first time receiving the most votes in the women's category, it was her husband’s 11th consecutive time to top the men's list. He will tie former President Dwight Eisenhower if his streak continues next year. Michelle Obama has been riding high in public opinion polls. That was due in part to the popularity of her best-selling autobiography, “Becoming,” which was released in November and received global attention and widespread praise. Nearly 3 million copies were sold within 30 days of the release. Those sales prompted her to extend her book signing tour across the United States, Canada and Europe. Tickets to her events are typically sold out. “I’ve been so humbled by the response to the tour thus far and the overwhelming interest we’ve received from so many communities we weren’t able to visit this year. I can’t wait to continue the discussions that have been so meaningful for me and, I hope, for so many others,” she said in a statement. It’s easy to understand why so many people chose Michelle Obama as the most admired woman this year. Here are just a few recent examples that show why she has been so highly regarded -- from writing a best-seller to taking time to meet with ordinary folks.

Young Black Author Has Book Added To Library Of Congress was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close