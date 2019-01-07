R.Kelly To Expose Accusers With Surviving Lies Website, Asante McGee’s Daughter Exposes Her

Since millions have tuned into the eye-opening #SurvivingRKelly documentary on Lifetime, the Pied Piper himself allegedly is vowing to expose his accusers for blatantly lying on him and he’s planning to do a little exposing himself one by one.

His camp is allegedly working to launch a new website, survivinglies.com where he will attempt to expose all of his accusers we saw in the documentary and reveal their motivations behind their allegations.

The first woman he’s exposing is Asante McGee, the older woman featured on “Surviving R.Kelly” who claims she was one of R.Kelly’s sex slave. There is now a Facebook page that links her story to a Youtube video of a conversation between her daughter and a young man. Her own daughter says her mother is lying. She also talks about flexing with R.Kelly’s money and how much her mother was in contact with them while staying in his home. Interesting none the less.

Next is Faith Rodgers