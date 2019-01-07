Jazmine Barnes Suspect: “Fight At Club Led To ‘Mistaken Identity’ Shooting”

One of the suspects in the shooting death of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes appeared in court Monday morning and gave his side of the story.

20-year-old Eric Black Jr. is charged with capital murder in the Dec. 30 shooting death of Barnes. According to court documents, Black admitted he was driving the vehicle involved in her murder. B

Black said in court that he and another person were at a club Saturday night and that they got into an argument. Later that morning, he and a friend, identified by Black as Larry W. saw a vehicle that looked like the car that the pair had gotten into the dispute with at the club and fired shots into the car.

According to Black, he didn’t realize it was the wrong car and didn’t know they had killed a child until they saw the story on the news the following day.

Barnes died after suffering a gunshot wound to the head. Her mom, LaPorsha Washington was shot in the arm. Black identified Larry W. as the shooter. A gun, believed to be the one used in the shooting, was found at Black’s home by authorities. Eight shell casings found at the scene of the shooting of Wallisville Road matched the gun.

A man named Larry Woodruffe appeared in court on Monday for an unrelated drug charge and the prosecutor called him a suspect in a capital murder case. He has not been charged in the Barnes case.

“This death of Jazmine has sparked a lot of discussion on many different levels. And I think that it is good that going forward we continue to have positive dialogue on a number of different issues,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. “We know that there’s important discussion that does need to take place about race, about the real feel and concern that hate crimes are in an uptick in this country. We also need to talk about gun violence.”

