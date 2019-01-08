CLOSE
What's Poppin On Angie Ange ITM
HomeWhat's Poppin On Angie Ange ITM

“What’s Poppin!” – LAHH’s Tommie Looking At Serious Time / Cancelled Kells / ATL Housewife Claws Are Out!

Leave a comment
tommie lee mugshot

Source: TMZ / TMZ

Hola, ok…so LAHH’s Tommie is looking at 54 years behind the child endangerment charges.

The Surviving cancelled Kells…still has everyone talking…especially after he (or his people) decided to “expose” his accusers with a website/Facebook page called “Surviving the Lies”

Oh…those ATL Housewives…are nothing if not petty!!! Shamari Devoe cmae for Marlo Hampton…and the level of petty in their back and forth…is epic shade!

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close