“What’s Poppin!” – LAHH’s Tommie Looking At Serious Time / Cancelled Kells / ATL Housewife Claws Are Out!

Hola, ok…so LAHH’s Tommie is looking at 54 years behind the child endangerment charges.
The Surviving cancelled Kells…still has everyone talking…especially after he (or his people) decided to “expose” his accusers with a website/Facebook page called “Surviving the Lies”
Oh…those ATL Housewives…are nothing if not petty!!! Shamari Devoe cmae for Marlo Hampton…and the level of petty in their back and forth…is epic shade!
- Regina King States That She Vows to Have at Least 50% Women Working On Any Project She Produces
- R. Kelly Under Investigation In Georgia Following ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Documentary
- Despite Government Shutdown, White House Says Tax Refunds Will Go Out
- Girl With the Longest Name EVER
