Kevin Hart Takes Bryan Cranston To The Projects In Philly | Extra Butter

Eddie Murphy went from movies like Trading Places and Coming To America to movies like Dream Girls and Mr. Church. In fact, a lot the comedic greats have gone from comedy to more dramatic pieces in their Hollywood lives. Kevin Hart has taken his first step into drama with The Upside starring Bryan Cranston. Ironically this turns out to be one of Kevin’s funniest movies yet. Today on Extra Butter with Xilla Valentine we take a look at The Upside.

Based on a French blockbuster and true story, Phillip, played by Cranston, is a wealthy quadriplegic who needs a caretaker to help him with his day-to-day routine in his New York penthouse. He decides to hire Dell, played by Hart, a struggling parolee who’s trying to reconnect with his ex and his young son. Dell starts out reluctant not taking this job seriously but over the movie the two build a bond together filled with ups and downs that lead to many hilarious moments. We get to see Kevin show off his chops for dramatic acting and I asked him if this was something we could see him doing more of, Kevin told us “I think there is a lot more to be seen, I think I have a lot more depth, but it’s just about me picking the right projects to show that and make sure I do it, in a timely fashion.” Kevin then adds that he’s not in a rush to become a full-time dramatic actor but he intends to give his fans a nice journey before he eventually ends up doing more dramas.

One of the best scenes is when Dell takes Phillip to pick up his son in one of Phillip’s luxury cars in order to show his son what he’s doing for a living. The trio has a great time that leads to a big dramatic moment outside of the projects with Bryan Cranston, and Kevin Hart. I asked them if Bryan was really outside of the projects in that scene and Kevin burst into laughter and they both tell a hilarious story about the scene. Kevin revealed, “I would just keep apologizing, I’m sorry. I’m home.”

Bryan also shares some great career advice for anyone who has been getting in their own way like the characters in this film. Bryan said if you want success you have to tell yourself, “I gotta get strategic about this if I want to get over here, what are the steps that are going to get me there? Then you have to be willing to put in the work. There is no shortcut, there is no magic potion. You have to put in the work and the hours if you’re going to achieve anything.”

Overall I think The Upside hilarious and if it could end up surprising a lot of folk at the box office. Its one of Kevin’s best film and it’s the same greatness you expect from Bryan Cranston. It’s definitely worth checking out as it hits theaters everywhere Friday, January 11th.

Kevin Hart Takes Bryan Cranston To The Projects In Philly | Extra Butter was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: