Howard County Names First Female & African American Police Chief

History has been made in Howard County.

County Executive Calvin Ball named Lisa Myers, a retired Howard County police captain, as the department’s new chief at a news conference scheduled Tuesday morning.

Myers is Howard County’s first female and first African-American police chief.

“I am selecting a 27-year veteran of the Howard County Police Department, a law enforcement professional committed to community policing and making all of our communities safe,” Ball said in a statement given to WBAL-TV. “Lisa treats everyone in our community with respect, dignity, transparency, a consistent willingness to go ‘above and beyond’ to be helpful and a constant vigilance to keep us all safe. Our Police Department is one of the best in the nation and the reputation of this county being one of the safest communities in the nation is attracting families and businesses to move here as much as our top-ranked school system. Lisa Myers will continue this success.”

Myers entered the police academy in 1994 and worked within various components of the Police Department, including as the chief of staff, patrol division watch commander, supervisor of youth services and public information officer.

“I have dedicated my career to the Howard County Police Department and I look forward to leading the agency with transparency and accountability,” Myers said in a statement.

Myers’ first day of work is February 1st.

