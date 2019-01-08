Lead Found In Water At 3 more Baltimore County Schools

Three more schools in Baltimore County have tested positive for lead in the water.

Water samples collected from Arbutus Elementary School, Riderwood Elementary School and Warren Elementary School each had high levels of lead.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, there is no safe level of lead.

