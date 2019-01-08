CLOSE
The DMV
HomeThe DMV

Lead Found In Water At 3 more Baltimore County Schools

Leave a comment
Boys Enjoying School Work Together

Source: SolStock / Getty

Three more schools in Baltimore County have tested positive for lead in the water.

Water samples collected from Arbutus Elementary School, Riderwood Elementary School and Warren Elementary School each had high levels of lead.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, there is no safe level of lead.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Latest News:

Source: Fox Baltimore

 

Lead Found In Water At 3 more Baltimore County Schools was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close