Regina King States That She Vows to Have at Least 50% Women Working On Any Project She Produces

First off, congratulations to Regina King for taking home The Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for her role in “If Beale Street Could Talk.”

During her acceptance speech she took the chance to make a major statement saying, “The reason why we do this is because we understand that our microphones are big and we are speaking for everyone. And I just want to say that I’m going to use my platform right now to say in the next two years, everything that I produce, I’m making a vow, and it’s going to be tough, to make sure that everything that I produce that is 50% women.” Now that is a major boss move!

