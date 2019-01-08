Christian Bale won a Golden Globe for his role in Vice at this year’s award ceremony and thanked satan in his speech—still, what most people are shocked about is his foreign accent. Were you also today-years-old when you realized The Dark Knight actor is British?

The internet’s genuine shock made us realize there’ve been a ton of other celebrities we—for quite some time— presumed to be American. Most recently, rising star Ella Mai, for example.

Ella Mai rose to stardom after her hit song “Boo’d Up” won hearts all over our country last year. She sings with an American accent on the track, so when she started doing press, people were surprised to learn the young superstar-in-the-making is actually a south London native.

i was expecting ella mai to have an american accent, and then she spoke and she was british, and i choked — andrew (@LIFEGUARDARIEL) December 30, 2018

Hit the flip for other celebs we definitely thought were American as apple pie…the last on the list will really surprise you.

We Thought These Celebrities Were American As Apple Pie—But We Thought Wrong was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS: