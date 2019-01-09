“What’s Poppin!” – Cardi’s Dad Hit With A Subpoena / Meek Mill Gets Fried / Beyonce Shops At Target

Hola, ok…you know how Cardi and her former manager are suing each other…well the former manager is trying to drag her dad into the lawsuit…and hit him with a subpoena!

Meek Mill had a traumatic experience with a girl wearing a lacefront so now he’s protesting them…and proceeded to get fried for his comments!

I love it when celebs do regular things like us…the Queen Bey…was trying to mind her business all up in Target…but when the hive discovered it was really her and started sending out hive alerts…this is not a drill…Beyonce is at Target…that’s when things got real!!

