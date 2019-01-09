Government Shutdown: Assistance & Information

Banking

R.I.A. Federal Credit Union officials said anyone struggling because of the ongoing partial government shutdown may call 1-800-742-CU4U.

Navy Federal Credit Union Is Offering 0% APR Loans During Government Shutdown

AgFed Credit Union

Wells Fargo is here to help customers who are experiencing hardship as a result of the federal government shutdown.

Federal Assistance

USDA Announces Plan to Protect SNAP Participants’ Access to SNAP in February

Taxes

Despite Government Shutdown, White House Says Tax Refunds Will Go Out

Local

Due to the #GovernmentShutdown, Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo are closed. We will update our operating status as soon as the situation is resolved. We do not plan to update social media other than to inform you of our operating status. — Smithsonian (@smithsonian) January 2, 2019

Government Shutdown May Force Museums To Close

