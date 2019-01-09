Banking
R.I.A. Federal Credit Union officials said anyone struggling because of the ongoing partial government shutdown may call 1-800-742-CU4U.
Navy Federal Credit Union Is Offering 0% APR Loans During Government Shutdown
Wells Fargo is here to help customers who are experiencing hardship as a result of the federal government shutdown.
Federal Assistance
USDA Announces Plan to Protect SNAP Participants’ Access to SNAP in February
Taxes
Despite Government Shutdown, White House Says Tax Refunds Will Go Out
Local
Government Shutdown May Force Museums To Close
Government Shutdown: Assistance & Information was originally published on woldcnews.com
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours