R.Kelly’s Former Manager Wanted By Police

An arrest warrant has been issued for R. Kelly’s former manager, James Mason. Mason is accused of threatening to kill the father of Joycelyn Savage, one of the women featured in “Surviving R. Kelly.”

According to CNN, the warrant was issued over the summer. When CNN called Mason Wednesday, he said he had “no comment” and referred additional questions to his attorney.

In an incident report obtained by the network, Timothy Savage stated that Mason said, “I’m gonna do harm to you and your family, when I see you I’m gonna get you, I’m going to f***ing kill you.”

The case was presented to a Magistrate Judge who issued a warrant in July, citing “terroristic threats and acts.” The warrant is assigned to the sheriff’s office.

Joycelyn Savage’s family has claimed she is having a sexual relationship with Kelly, and that she is being manipulated by him into cutting off contact with the outside world. Her father says they haven’t heard from her in about two years.

She responded to this claim in a video released in 2017 on TMZ, in which she denied she’s being held and that she had been brainwashed by the Grammy-award winning singer.

“I just want everybody to know — my parents and everybody in the world — that I’m totally fine. I’m happy where I’m at and everything is OK with me,” she said in the video.

