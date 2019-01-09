Kermit The Frog and late night talk host Jimmy Fallon announced they will be the judges for the 2019 “Doodle for Google” contest. The announcement took place on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The 2019 Doodle for Google theme is “When I grow up, I hope…” The entrant will paint a picture of what they would like to see when they grow up.

On Monday, Virginia Second-grader Sarah Gomez-Lane won the 2018 price when landed her Google Doodle interactive dinosaur featured on the search engine and a $30,000 Scholarship. Her school, Pine Spring Elementary School in Falls Church, will receive $50,000 in funds to spend on technology.

Click Here To Enter The Doodle for Google Contest

Kermit The Frog & Jimmy Fallon Announces The 2019 Doodle for Google Contest was originally published on woldcnews.newsone.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: