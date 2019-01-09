The documentary “Surviving R. Kelly” has everyone talking about it. You know I got something to say about how I am feeling about R. Kelly and so do my guests Dommy Styles and Yo What’s Good Tay. We gonna be honest and cutthroat about how the documentary made us feel, ask the tough questions and more. In part 1 we will discuss how we feel about R. Kelly since watching the documentary, who is to blame, victim shaming and more.

Listen to part 2 on the next page here

The Latest:

Pop Off Podcast with Cece: Talking Surviving R. Kelly was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.hellobeautiful.com

1 2Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS: