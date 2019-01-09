Netflix Drops Trailer For ‘Trigger Warning with Killer Mike’ [Video]

Atlanta rapper Killer Mike done got a Netflix show. Today (Jan. 9), we get an official trailer for Trigger Warning with Killer Mike and it looks like a woke winner.

The six-episode series finds Killer Kill from Adamsville trying to introduce people to “new thoughts and concepts.” Considering this is Killer Mike, that seems to include asking Creflo Dollar to lead his new faith, getting Crips to sell their own branded soda and devotedly spending money only in the Black community—which makes paying an Asian stripper an issue.

Via seemingly outrageous and often hilarious situations, Killer Mike aims to smack you in the head and flip your perception of America. We’re sold.

Trigger Warning with Killer Mike launches January 18 on Netflix. Watch the trailer below.

