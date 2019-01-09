John Legend Doesn’t Back Down On R. Kelly Criticism After Weinstein Photo Surfaces

John Legend went from being praised to trolled in a matter of days. But in typical John fashion he shut the naysayers up..

Last week the crooner was commended online for appearing in the jarring Surviving R. Kelly documentary. On a tweet he posted on January 3 he explained his position for stepping up.

To everyone telling me how courageous I am for appearing in the doc, it didn't feel risky at all. I believe these women and don't give a fuck about protecting a serial child rapist. Easy decision. — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 4, 2019

But the praise didn’t last too long when a photo of him, his wife Chrissy Teigen and Harvey Weinstein appeared on Twitter. Within a matter of minutes the “Ordinary People” singer’s morals were being questioned. Legend once again took to his Twitter account to set the record straight.

I took a photo with and worked with Harvey on several occasions before his abuse was known to me and the rest of the world. Since his being exposed, his company and career have rightfully been destroyed and he's been indicted. Sounds like something that should happen to R Kelly https://t.co/LgIOQpEnsP — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 8, 2019

When asked why he has yet to publicly denounce the disgraced filmmaker Legend simply pointed to the fact it was an old flick. “I took a photo with and worked with Harvey on several occasions before his abuse was known to me and the rest of the world. Since his being exposed, his company and career have rightfully been destroyed and he’s been indicted. Sounds like something that should happen to R Kelly”.

He went on to double down on his stance with a follow up tweet. “If y’all wanna cape for R and discount all these women’s stories, just say it. Don’t bring up some old pics of me and somebody else.”

According to The Huffington Post the photograph in question was taken in 2016 at the Sundance Film Festival. It wasn’t until late 2017 where Weinstein was accused of sexual misconduct by several women. His trial starts in May.

