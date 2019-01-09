Thug Misses Khia Calls Out Quality Control CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas For Sampling “My Neck, My Back”

Khia wants her coins and let Indian giving Quality Control boss Pierre “Pee” Thomas he owes her some money for sampling her hit record “My Neck, My Back (Lick It)..”

The Thug Misses is not playing.

The track that is the subject of the dispute is “Fuck Dat N***a” by the City Girls off Quality Control’s compilation album Quality Control: Control the Streets Volume 1. Khia alleges she has not received any money for songs use of her 2002 hit raunchy record “My Neck, My Back (Lick It).”

In a video shared by The Shaderoom Khia let Pee and the City Girls have it.

“Pee…. You know I’m mad at you because…you let those dirty-ass City Girls sample my shit, and you didn’t pay me, while you act like you got so much motherfucking money.”

Thomas responded to Khia’s claims on his Instagram account by bringing the receipts. In a letter addressed to the QC boss it shows the label, in fact, did pay to use the track: $10,000 for the masters owned by E1 Records, $6,000 to copyright and administration company Third Side; and $4,000 to Memory Lane a publishing company.

It would appear someone is lying and it doesn’t look like it’s Pee. Khia might have to do some more investigating to find her missing coins.

