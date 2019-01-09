Sen. Cory Booker, one of the more popular elected officials of his era, has long since turned heads for being a bachelor with some believing that hurt his potential for running for president in the future. If rumors are true, the New Jersey senator will have quite the stunning potential First Lady in actress Rosario Dawson as the pair were seen together over the weekend.

Page Six exclusively reports:

Just on Sunday, The Post’s Richard Johnson reported that the New Jersey senator and the movie star had been spotted together catching a movie at the Regal Union Square on Thursday.

Now Page Six is told that Dawson was heard saying — or, more specifically, singing — “I love you” to Booker.

Spies at Saturday’s performance of Broadway hit “Dear Evan Hanson” say they were left in no doubt that Booker and Dawson — who brought Dawson’s daughter and Booker’s niece to see the show — are a couple.

And after meeting the cast post-show, Dawson — who was walking across the empty stage on her way to the exit — began fooling around and singing a made-up song to Booker that went, “I love you; te amo [as in, the Spanish for ‘I love you’].”

We wonder what Luke Cage is thinking right now.

—

Photo: Getty

Hot Coffee: Sen. Cory Booker & Rosario Dawson Rumored To Be Dating was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: