Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been in prison for a couple of months now, but he might get early release. Headkrack reported that the court might let him out if he pays the $1.5 million bond.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

While in prison Tekashi’s new girlfriend has been visiting him and his baby mother spoke out about it. She doesn’t care that he began dating something else and just wants help with their daughter.

SEE ALSO: Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Legal Team Preparing $1.5M Bail Package

In other news, Derrick Rose is issuing an apology for his recent comments. During a press conference he told his haters they can “kill themselves.”

Many didn’t like him saying that because it was insensitive so he apologized. Derrick has had some hard years in the NBA league and doesn’t like the fact that people doubted he still had skills.

See photos of Tekashi below.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Trending Topics: Tekashi 6ix9ine May Get Early Release From Prison, Derrick Rose Apologizes For Comments & More was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com