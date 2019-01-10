“What’s Poppin!” – More Cancelled Kells Info / LAHH’s Cyn Santana Gets Fried For Old Comments

Follow @AngieAngeAm
Hola, ok…so cancelled Kells decided to celebrate his birthday at a club in the Southside of Chicago…and all the people there must not have gotten the memo that he was cancelled cuz they were singing along with him!
There’s an old podcast episode of Angela Yee’s “Lip Service”…where she made a comment about why she dates black men…and then things went ALL the way left!!!
- Vintage KimYe: Fans Are Going Crazy For This Iconic Throwback Kim Kardashian Posted
- Two Maryland Sisters, Both Furloughed Start Cheesecake Business
- Yassss, Queen! ‘Little’ Star Marsai Martin To Become The Youngest Executive Producer In Hollywood History
- Go-Go Winning Streak Continues
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours