Mass Appeal continues to do it for the heads and have announced that they have assembled a Hip-Hop roster for their upcoming Starting 5 tour set to kick off next month.

Taking to their official IG page, Mass Appeal revealed that their Starting 5 will consist of Fashawn, Stro, Ezri, Cantrell and 070 Phi and provided the tour dates which is set to begin on February 6th at The Observatory in Santa Ana, California.

Are y’all amped up for Mass Appeal’s upcoming Starting 5 show? Let us know.

Mass Appeal Announces The Starting 5 Show & Tour was originally published on hiphopwired.com

