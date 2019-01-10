Go-Go Winning Streak Continues

Coming into Tuesday night’s game the Capital City Go-Go won their past three in overtime. They were all close wins but Coach Christian was happy this last win was won in regulation.

The roster in Tuesday night’s game was missing one of their major scorers, Devin Robinson but Jordan McRae made sure to fill the void with major impacting key dunks!

Devin Robinson was in Philly with the Washington Wizards and contributed 7 points, a rebound and a steal to the 115-132 loss. Their were few other players that were out for this game including Tiwian Kendley, who is a key scorer for the Go-Go. He is out due to a right foot injury.

Despite the injuries, those players have made their presents known while on the bench with the cheers and encouragement. The team has been able to remain focused and will hopefully take home their 5th straight win tonight in Greensboro.

