As soon as Kevin Hart stepped down from hosting the Oscars and that’s left the question…Who’s going to host. If you’ve been living under a rock then you missed that Kevin Hart was set to host this year’s Oscars but some homophobic tweets resurfaced and that caused him to step down because he refused to address the tweets…AGAIN. The comedian said that he addressed the tweets in the past and the academy gave him an ultimatum to apologize or they would choose someone else to host. Kevin chose to step down from the position after saying that he’s apologized several time for the tweets. The irony of the entire situation is that Kevin stood on the idea that he wouldn’t continue to address the situation but he has recently gone on a press tour to discuss the Oscar’s controversy. Alas he says after this he will not address the situation anymore.

Here’s a look at his Good Morning America interview addressing the situation:

Kevin went on to say that ultimately he’s not opposed to hosting the Oscars in the future and there are no hard feelings between him and the academy. He says he’s currently too busy to hosts the Oscars at this point. According to multiple sources the Oscars will have several celebrities introduce segments instead of one main host. After the controversy of this year it seems like no celebrity wanted the task of following up on the drama

If you want to know the on going drama with R. Kelly, plus why the City Girls and Khia are beefing, Leah’s got you covered! Listen to Leah’s Lemonade above.

Leah’s Lemonade: Kevin Hart Confirms He’s NOT Hosting The Oscars [VIDEO] was originally published on 92q.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: