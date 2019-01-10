In cased you missed the Vitamin Of The Day on the Quick Silva Show… His vitamin was “In order to lead, you must be willing to turn your back on the crowd.” He stressed the importance of being able to separate yourself to a leader position. Sometimes leading isn’t always the most popular decision but you have to turn your back to on the crowd to demand the lead.

Vitamin Of The Day: In Order To Lead, You Must Be Willing To Turn Your Back On The Crowd was originally published on 92q.com

