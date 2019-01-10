When Asked About R. Kelly Sex Scandal Future Thinks “We Giving It Too Much Attention”

Future is currently on a promotional tour for his upcoming studio album The WZRD. The “March Madness” rapper stopped by to talk about the album and forthcoming documentary, but it’s his thoughts on the R. Kelly sex scandal that is getting all of the attention.

Nine minutes into the interview, host J.Cruz asked Future if he would ever make music with the Pied Piper of R&Pee? Future has already worked with Kelly back in 2012 on the track “Parachute,” and it’s not clear if the radio host was aware of that during the interview. The rapper’s response was interesting.

“Man, who is that? I thought we had forgot about that? We giving it too much attention,” Future responded. “When you give things too much attention, they blow up. That’s why he gon’ blow up. That’s why his music gonna do what it do. If you stop talking about it, it’ll go away.”

Future’s reply seems to be in response to the increase of streams of Kelly’s music following the eye-opening Surviving R.Kelly Lifetime docuseries. But in response to Future, not giving R.Kelly enough attention is the reason he was able to get away with his behavior for so long in the first place.

You can watch Future’s entire Power 106 interview below and definitely share your thoughts in the comment section below.

