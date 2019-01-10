Maryland Senate President Mike Miller Fighting Prostate Cancer

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Senate President Mike Miller has prostate cancer. He made the announcement Thursday in a statement.

According to the document obtained by WBAL-TV, Mike Miller received his diagnosis this past July. He started pain management medications for his osteopathic issues then, but was told in December that pharmaceuticals alone would not be enough.

Sen Pres Mike Miller issued a statement “ This past July ,I was diagnosed with prostate cancer along with my osteopathic issues” pic.twitter.com/m0tsDIG5vX — David Collins (@dcollinsWBAL) January 10, 2019

Miller will continue to fulfill his Senate responsibilities. He has served 44 years in the General Assembly, and he has been president of the Senate since 1987.

