Swae Lee & Post Malone “Sunflower,” Victor Oladipo “Forward” & More | Daily Visuals

Before this past December Swae Lee and Post Malone’s collaboration “Sunflower” was getting major buzz but their single saw itself take an amazing ascension when it was featured in the smash film Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse.

Today the Rae Sremmurd member and rock’s version of Shia LaBeouf finally drop a black-and-white visual for the hit single in which we watch them craft the song in the studio and perform it on stage for their adoring fans. Really expected more for such a huge song but to each his own.

Indiana Pacers star player Victor Oladipo meanwhile continues to chase his music dreams and for his clip to “Forward” tries to woo an exotic young lady off her feet. Real talk, homie got some skills and had he not been in the NBA would probably get taken more serious. Just sayin.’ Keep balling though, b.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Key Glock, Stro, and more.

SWAE LEE FT. POST MALONE – “SUNFLOWER”

VICTOR OLADIPO – “FORWARD”

KEY GLOCK – “BOTTOME OF THE POT”

STRO – “WATERS”

GOLDLINK – “JUSTINE’S INTERLUDE”

DREEZY FT. KASH DOLL – “CHANEL SLIDES”

