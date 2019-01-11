A reported 800,000 federal workers are due to miss their first paycheck on Friday because of the Government Shutdown. More than have of the federal workers who may miss a paycheck are still on the job. January 11th makes it the 21st day of the Government Shutdown with no end in sight. It ties the record for a standoff set in the 1995-96 while Bill Clinton was President.

Donald Trump’s demand for a wall at the southern border of the United States is at the focal point of the shutdown. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer have accused Trump of “holding the American people hostage” to his demands of a wall.

Trump has stated that he might declare a national emergency in an effort to secure funding for a border wall which may, in turn, end the shutdown.

Up To 800,000 Federal Workers May Miss Their First Paycheck As Government Shutdown Continues was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: