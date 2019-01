Wednesday Cordelia Cranshaw was featured as our Working Woman Wednesday! She spoke with Angie, Chey and Money about the pageant process plus the Journey of how she became Miss DC USA 2019. She shared with us that she grew up in the Foster Care system and has a non-profit to help others that are living it now. She wants to make sure that they someone who was in their shoes and was able to make all of her dreams come true so they can too!

