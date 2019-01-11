Joel Emiid Gives Relationship Advice

Wednesday Night the Washington Wizards played their second game in a back to back against the Philadelphia 76ers. Philly won the first game on Tuesday night in Philly but the Wizards made sure to protect their home court and beat them in a 123-106 victory.

Ben Simmons explained post game that he believes the team lacked focus, he said everyone just needs to focus. It also felt like they were missing a lot of energy as well.

Joel Emiid said that he was very disappointed in his game Wednesday night but doesn’t blame it on the back to back. Emiid has expressed that his new girlfriend keeps him focused, He also game some other lessons that he has learned with his new girlfriend. Hopefully after a talk with her, his focus will be back on track.

