Around 800,000 federal workers missed a paycheck on Friday, however, Congress has made sure that they will receive the income that they will have missed during the Government Shutdown.

Congress has passed a bill ensuring all federal employees will be compensation retroactively after the partial Government shutdown concludes.

On Thursday the Senate approved a bill unanimously and on Friday the House passed a bull requiring all employees including furloughed ones be paid as soon as possible once the Government reopens.

Donald Trump is expected to pass the bill. Friday, January 11th marked the 21st day of thr Partial Government shutdown, making it the longest in U.S. History.

Source: Fox 5 DC

WATCH: Tracy Green Talks Government Shutdown & Consumer Credit With Winston Chaney

READ: Government Shutdown: Assistance & Information

Federal Workers Will Receive Retroactive Pay After Shutdown was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: