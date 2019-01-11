CIAA moves to Baltimore!

Angie Ange spoke with the Commissioner of the CIAA, McWilliams and the CEO of Visit Baltimore to discuss this new move happening in 2021. There have been a lot concerns about how safe this event will be in Baltimore but they informed us that everything will be under control.

They also explain how beneficial this move will be for the economy in Baltimore as well as the entire DMV. It will take some time for people to get used to the change but we are excited to host the best in HBCU Sports!

