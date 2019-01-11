Angie Ange in the Morning 2019 Coat Drive

Today we had the pleasure of collecting coats for people in our community. This is an annual event held by WKYS but this year it seemed to be needed more than ever. Today government employees would’ve been paid but since we are still in the shutdown, no checks were sent or cashed Friday formally known as pay day. Also there is snow expected this weekend and we don’t want anyone in our community to be without a coat.

We are so thankful for everyone who came out to DTLR today from 6am – 7pm to donate, buy a coat then donate it or just to say hi! We appreciate everyone!

